Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United: What did we learn about the Red Devils?

Manchester United were victorious against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday after winning the game 1-0, thanks to a late winner from captain Wayne Rooney after Liverpool missed a lot of chances during the game, but what did we learn?

Cameron Borthwick Jackson deserves an extended run in the team

Cameron Borthwick Jackson was thrust into action for United at Anfield on Sunday when Ashley Young was forced off just before half time with an injury. The youngster did not put a foot wrong at left back which was very impressive for his age, and he deserves to start more games there as United struggle to find a proper left back while Luke Shaw is injured. There were a few United fans who looked and thought that the youngster would be targeted by the Liverpool players, and they were afraid of how he would cope with it, but they shouldn't have worried as he played really well.

David de Gea once again saves United

David de Gea once again showed everyone why it was so important for United to keep hold of De Gea for at least another season. Liverpool had a number of chances in the game where De Gea was required to make important saves from. Real Madrid making the mistake on transfer deadline day was so key for United and their season as he saves the team so many points. De Gea gets better every game he plays for the club, and the hope is that after signing a new contract in September he will stay at United for as long as possible.

Wayne Rooney on another scoring streak

Wayne Rooney has started the new year in great form by scoring yet again against Liverpool to make it five goals in four games. United didn't create much against the Reds, but when the one chance was created, it fell to the right man in Rooney who rifled the ball home into the top of the net. Since the Stoke City game on Boxing Day there has been a huge improvement in Rooney's form, and it seems that being dropped for 45 minutes gave him the spark to improve. His manager will be praying that Rooney keeps up the scoring streak, and continues to help the team get more wins in the upcoming weeks.

Rooney celebrates his winner against Liverpool (photo: getty)

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo need to come back from injury as soon as possible

One thing that was clear on Sunday is the need for Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo to comeback from injury as soon as possible. Daley Blind is having to play out of position for most games, and is starting to look shaky and therefore it is making Chris Smalling look less composed at the back. United are constantly having to play players out of position because of injury, for example Ashley Young. The Red Devils need to have a settled back four with four defenders going forward. Jones needs to get back and get in the team and form a solid partnership with Smalling so the results can improve while Rojo is needed to play at left back until Shaw returns.

Memphis deserves to start over Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard was very poor in the game against Liverpool on Sunday, and it is clear he should not be in the starting lineup. Memphis Depay deserves more chances than he is currently getting, and it sad to see that he can't get more game time over Lingard. Louis van Gaal needs to have a look at this as Lingard kept giving the ball away in numerous occasions, and almost gave United problems by letting Liverpool into score. The last two games have seen Memphis come on and have some kind of impact on the match by taking on defenders, and looking bright.