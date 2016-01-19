Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann believes Emmanuel Adebayor would fit in at Selhurst Park

After recent defeats away to Aston Villa and Manchester City, Alan Pardew’s hunt for a striker has intensified, as his side haven’t scored in four league games.

The last time Crystal Palace found the back of the net was away to Southampton in the FA Cup where Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha fired Palace into the fourth round.

But in the league they have been toothless up front, as injuries are proving costly for Pardew. At the moment Dwight Gayle and Yannick Bolasie are out; but Connor Wickham has recovered from an injury which has kept him out in the last few weeks.

Adebayor links growing stronger

And with the January transfer window open plenty of names have been branded about; but none more so than former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The striker is currently a free-agent after leaving Spurs, but whether he will be a good fit at Palace where the team bond is so strong is another matter.

Adebayor has been known to create disharmony wherever he goes, but if he does move to South-London he will have his work cut out with Pardew who has managed plenty of tricky players in his time.

Adebayor hasn't always fitted in well at clubs he's played for (photo: getty)

Dann says Adebayor could do a ‘good job’ if he decides to move to Palace

Palace’s ever reliable defender Scott Dann feels Adebayor could be a shrewd acquisition for the Eagles as they look to make a challenge on the Europa League.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, Dann said: "He is a quality striker and I am sure if he does come to the club he will do a good job."

"I am sure whoever comes into the club, whether it is Adebayor or somebody else, in this squad they will always fit in,” continued the former Birmingham City centre-back.

There have been other targets mooted around, but Palace might have to wait till the summer to see if they can prize away a top European centre-forward; and in meantime Adebayor could do a job, but it is definitely a big gamble.

Dann said: "I know there has been stuff said about him in the past but I am sure he is a good lad. And if he does come to the club he will do a good job."