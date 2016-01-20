Danny Graham joins Blackburn Rovers on loan

Sunderland striker Danny Graham has joined Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old seems to have become surplus to requirements at the Stadium of Light and so has successfully sought more playing time in the January window.

Graham's Sunderland spell

Graham signed for the Black Cats in 2013 but has only made 22 league appearances for the club, scoring just once. Despite this track record, he has featured frequently under Sam Allardyce in recent weeks.

Due to Sunderland's perilous league position, Allardyce may be feeling like he needs proven Premier League goal-scorers in his side, which is why he has let the former Swansea City man go.

It may not be a surprise if Graham performs well for Rovers though, as he scored 38 goals in 91 Championship games for Watford between 2009 and 2011.

Danny's delight

The striker told Rovers' website that it is "superb" to have a new challenge. He went on to say he is coming to the club with "minutes under his belt," which may bring out the best in him.

Danny Graham's spell on Wearside was far from a fairly tale. | Photo: Getty

Graham is expected to make his debut on Saturday against Charlton Athletic.

Defoe praises new boy N'Doye

Another reason that Graham may be departing could be down to the fact Sunderland have completed the loan signing of Dame N'Doye. N'Doye has been brought into the side to boost Sunderland's chances of survival.

Star man Jermain Defoe has been singing the praises of the new addition too. He believes that N'Doye's "muscular presence" may be a "useful asset" for the rest of the season. Defoe also told the Northern Echo that it was "nice to see" another striker brought in.

However, will Defoe regret saying that? The 33-year-old has been enjoying a lone-striker role in the last few weeks but with N'Doye also fitting the build of a central striker, the ex-England international may end up being pushed out to the wing once again, despite his fantastic goal-scoring form of late.