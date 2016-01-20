Guidolin positive about Swansea's chances of beating the drop

New Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin has admitted he is positive about the side's chances of staying up, after watching them beat Watford on Monday evening.

The veteran Italian coach was appointed on Monday, and was at the Liberty Stadium to see them edge past the high-flying Hornets.

It was their first win in 2016 which felt that little bit sweeter with captain Ashley Williams heading in the winner during the first-half.

Now he has had the chance to settle in for a few days, Guidolin has spoken to Gazetta dello Sport about the ins-and-outs of his move to Wales.

Ready for the challenge ahead

Despite Swansea in a relegation battle for what is seemingly the first-team since they came into the Premier League, the former Udinese boss is confident about staying up.

Guidolin said he "preferred to wait" for an opportunity abroad, as he "wanted to experience something outside of Italy". He believes that his patience was "rewarded".

He admitted it "wouldn't be easy" as he is "not well-known internationally", crediting his agent Frank Trimboli for doing "a great job" in getting the "opportunity" with Swansea.

Guidolin is hoping to have a positive immediate impact on the squad. (Image credit: Swansea City)

Guidolin also described the initial signs as "encouraging", and was "impressed by how cordial everyone was".

The Italian thought "the first half against Watford was our [Swansea's] best performance in some time".

He said that he had been following the club "for the past month", suggesting that the board had done their research when it came to appointing him.

Keen to implement his ways

"I am convinced we have a great base to work from," he added.

Guodlin is keen to "implement my [his] work on things that make a big difference like focus, concentration and intensity", in a bid to get the side playing good football.

Alongside Alan Curtis, the pair will be aiming to secure back-to-back wins this weekend when the Swans travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday.