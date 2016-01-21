Sunderland loanee Yann M'Vila waiting for stability

Yann M'Vila has hinted that he may commit his future to Sunderland beyond the expiry of his current loan deal.

M'Vila is still a Rubin Kazan player, having joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan from the Russian club back in the summer. However, he has arguably been the Wearsiders' best player this campaign, despite their struggles, and they will surely work on trying to keep him beyond the summer.

Now, the player has suggested that he could stay longer too, telling French media that he is "waiting to have a more stable personal situation” first “before helping the club further."

M'Vila shining at the Stadium of Light

Since his arrival in the North East, M'Vila has oozed nothing but quality in a side with a severe lack of. He has been one of very few consistently good performers in the team, if not the only one, with even the likes of Jermain Defoe and Lee Cattermole having their rocky spells this season already.

A sublime display in a characteristic defeat against Arsenal in the league even prompted praise from compatriot, and opposing manager, Arsene Wenger, who admitted he was keen on signing him in the past.

And enjoying it too

This interest from bigger clubs seems to be the only thing that could draw M'Vila away from Sunderland too, as he is openly enjoying his time with the club.

Having dubbed the Tyne-Wear derby as the greatest match he's ever played in, it's clear that he has the passion for the Black Cats - one of many attributes that have made him a fan favourite - whilst his growing affection for the club could see him stay longer.

The Frenchman has quickly become a fan favourite on Wearside. | Photo: Chronicle Live

Despite the Wearsiders wallowing at the wrong end of the table, the Frenchman is getting all the playing time he could want as well, which is something he is unlikely to get if someone like Arsenal came in for him.

As long as they can keep themselves in the Premier League, the possibility of signing someone of M'Vila's quality on a permanent basis seems very much realistic for struggling Sunderland.