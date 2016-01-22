Roberto Martinez says that Everton want to be playing on all fronts

Roberto Martinez and his Everton team prepare to face his old side Swansea City who have a new manager in charge. The Swans have appointed Francesco Guidolin and Martinez said that the Italian will “fit in” at Swansea.

He also said that any team selection ahead of Sunday’s game will not be impacted by the upcoming Capital One Cup semi-final second leg with Manchester City. Everton have five games in 14 days coming up and Martinez said that this is what his squad “wanted and they will embrace it.”

Transfer dealings

Roberto Martinez had been adamant that he would not be making any moves this transfer window, but after missing out on Sam Byram he trying to target the correct players for the squad.

Martinez said that Bryam “wasn’t right” for the squad Everton currently have and in the end it also wasn’t right for Byram as he moved on to West Ham United.

The Catalan added that Everton will not be selling any important players this window. Romelu Lukaku and John Stones have been linked with moves away from Goodison Park and Martinez said any “talk of valuations is a waste of time.”

The Blues boss also thanked Steven Naismith after his move to Norwich City was completed this week. Martinez said that the transfer was “best for all parties” and that Everton “thank him for the memories” and that he will “wish him the best.”

Martinez also added that there has been no progress in the moves regarding Darron Gibson and Aiden McGeady.

Kevin Mirallas

Kevin Mirallas has been on the peripheral of the Everton squad this season but after a fine performance against Chelsea, Roberto Martinez was singing his praises.

The Everton boss said Mirallas’ performance was “his best this season” and that he hopes Mirallas can carry on in that form. After a number of transfer rumours surrounding the Belgian, Martinez said that he “won’t be going anywhere.”

Kevin Mirallas celebrates against Chelsea. Photo: Sky Sports.

Injuries and fitness

James McCarthy and Seamus Coleman are nearing a return to the Everton squad as the manager said both players have rejoined training with the first team. Coleman’s return is vital for the Blues as they remain without a fit, natural right back.

After being stretched off against Chelsea, Bryan Oviedo is fully fit to face Swansea City. Being stretched off was a precaution for Oviedo but he suffered no serious injury.

Tom Cleverley and Steven Pienaar will also rejoin the squad for the Swansea City game.