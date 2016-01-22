Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs face struggling Eagles in London derby

Tottenham Hotspur will look to consolidate their European place as they travel across the capital to meet Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off set for 15:00 BST.

Return to form

This time last week, Spurs were seen as being in a bit of a slump as they had failed to win any of their first three games in 2016. Mauricio Pochettino's side have settled themselves down in the past seven days however, with comfortable wins against Sunderland in the league, along with an FA Cup replay win away to Leicester City.

As well as the obvious thrill of making it into the next round of a winnable competition, the main thing Spurs fans would have been happy to see was a commanding performance from big money summer buy Heung-Min Son with the South Korean scoring the first and setting up the second goal in the mid-week win.

Ultimately Tottenham's aim for this season is to finish where they are now, in the top four, and make it back to the promise land of the Champions League, however the next month will really test them as they'll have a minimum of seven games in three different competitions with probably one more added to this list as you'd expect them to beat Colchester United in the FA Cup fourth round.

Son celebrates his goal against Leicester (photo: getty)

Opponents look

Hosts Crystal Palace come into this game as one of the worst form sides in the league, with them not scoring or winning since a victory at Stoke City a week before Christmas, with their only win since being a 2-1 FA Cup success at Southampton. They've been esepcially poor at home this season with only four wins in their 11 league games at Selhurst Park this term.

Team news

There are no new injury worries for Pochettino with the only disappointment being that Ryan Mason is still not fit to return from his niggling ankle issue, which he suffered back at the end of November against Chelsea.

It's a similar story for Alan Pardew with Dwight Gayle being a player who might have been considered after a hamstring injury, but will not be risked for this game.

Stats

Spurs have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league meetings with Crystal Palace.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the top flight, they haven't gone 10 unbeaten since the start of the 1995/96 season.

136 different players have scored for Tottenham in the Premier League since it's inception, no team has had more.