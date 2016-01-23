Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool: Player ratings as Klopp's men complete an unforgettable win

It was a topsy-turvy affair, but Liverpool clinched all three points away at Norwich City, with Adam Lallana scoring a last minute winner to ensure that a historic game finished 4-5 in the Reds' favour.

Few games will get the fans talking, or be more entertaining, than what was witnessed at Carrow Road on Saturday. Roberto Firmino's opening goal was quickly cancelled out, with Steven Naismith amongst the scorers as Alex Neil's Canaries took a 3-1 lead.

Jürgen Klopp's afternoon went from despair to jubilation in the space of around 20 minutes, as Firmino again showed his quality to help Liverpool into a 3-4 lead, only for Sebastian Bassong to score an uncharacteristically beautiful strike from the edge of the area.

Chances of victory looked dead and buried, only for Adam Lallana to pop up just inside the area and bounce the ball into the left hand corner. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

Goalkeeper and defence

Simon Mignolet: It's getting harder and harder to defend Mignolet now, considering that he's seemingly under the microsope as Liverpool are linked with what feels like a new 'keeper every day. Whilst he can do nothing about the first or fourth Norwich goal, he'll be disappointed with the penalty, and he should have got a hand to Naismith's strike. He didn't make a noteable save elsewhere in the game, so it's difficult to rate him highly. 5

Nathaniel Clyne: He's never going to go below a six, you feel, but you would like him to do a little more in the final third to push his rating a little higher. Still, awful Norwich defending allowed Jordan Henderson to get on the end of his cross, and he was the Reds' most impressive defender. 6

Kolo Toure: A disappointing day for the Ivorian, who is always expolitable in the air due to not being the tallest of center-back's, and Mbokani took advantage of this, keeping the ball alive for the opening goal. It looks like the recent flurry of first team football he's had is catching up on him, and Dejan Lovren's near return will come as a welcome boost. 5

Mamadou Sakho: It always takes Sakho a few games to get back to top form after injury, and whilst he was as impressive as ever in one on one tackling situations, he didn't have a brilliant afternoon. For the first goal especially, he should be tighter to Mbokani, although the ball shouldn't have got into that position in the first place. 5

Alberto Moreno: An extremely disappointing performance from Moreno, who undid much of the progress he's made under Klopp with a horrific afternoon. He struggled to cope with Norwich's right side and his final ball was off, but his biggest error was undoubtedly the reckless challenge on Steven Naismith that allowed the Canaries to go 3-1 up from the penalty spot. 4

Alberto Moreno fouls Naismith (photo: BPI)

Midfield

Lucas Leiva: Nowhere close to being the defensive shield that any top four side chasing side need, let alone one with the defensive fragilities of Liverpool. He was asleep as Naismith ghosted past the defence to make it 2-1, and failed to make an impact further forward. 5

Emre Can: Similarly to Lucas, Can will feel disappointed at failing to track Naismith for his goal, and the German wasn't his usual self going forward, with too many passes going astray. Still, his power and aggression made things uncomfortable for Norwich in parts, and he knows he'll play better this season. 6

Jordan Henderson: Only able to play 76 minutes due to his heel problem, Henderson's goal was the catalyst for Liverpool's comeback. Having the ball flicked to him by Firmino, the skipper showed great composure to place the ball into the corner, getting his team back in the game like any captain should. 7

Henderson's goal sparked a comeback (photo: Getty Images)

Forwards

James Milner: Pushed forward into part of the attacking three, Milner had a strange game. Setting up Firmino with a lovely assist for the first goal, he couldn't allow the Brazilian to return the favour by converting from his pass soon after. Still, he made it 4-3 when it mattered with a composed finish, and that's what he'll remember. 7

Jordon Ibe: After impressing so heavily against Exeter City on Wednesday it seemed only fair that Ibe was handed a start, but he didn't make good of his opportunity, and struggled to make an impact on the game. 5

Roberto Firmino: If Liverpool were to continue tormenting Norwich, they needed someone to step up and fill a Luis Suarez shaped whole. Firmino did so, oozing class in a game filled with errors. Composed finishes for both his goals, a cheeky assist to Henderson only made his day more impressive, giving further evidence that he's ready to kick on this season. 9

Firmino nets his first (photo: Getty Images)

Substitutes

Adam Lallana: He's been heavily criticised for failing to produce the goods on the ball this season, but Lallana made the difference when brought on as a substitute. A doubt for the game due to injury, he made use of his limited time on the pitch, setting up Firmino's second with a great pass before scoring that memorable winner. 8

Steven Caulker: Failed to protect the defence as Norwich scored an equaliser, but was a distraction up front in the dying minutes as Lallana bagged the winner. N/A

Christian Benteke: Frustratingly ran offside to concede the free-kick which Norwich made it 4-4 from, but held the ball up well other than that, and was also a nuisance as the ball bounced kindly to Lallana. N/A