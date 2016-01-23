Manchester United 0-1 Southampton post-match analysis: Koeman praises his side after second straight Old Trafford win

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman was full of praise for his side as they dismantled Manchester United at Old Trafford.

New signing Charlie Austin scored an 87th minute header to secure victory for the away side, who frustrated their opponents throughout the match with an organised performance.

In his post-match interview, manager Koeman lauded his new striker; “That’s why we signed the player.”

He continued; “It’s an amazing feeling for the player and the team that he scores with the header when he came off the bench, he did a great job like everybody in the team.”

All of the praise will go to goal scorer Austin as he made it a scoring debut; the Englishman was introduced in the second half to thump a header past United goalkeeper David De Gea, to make it three consecutive wins in the Premier League for Southampton.

The £4 million signing had only been on the pitch for seven minutes as he found space in the United area and headed home a James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Organised Saints

Despite the home side having the majority of possession they struggled to break the Saints down and could only manage one shot on target, a long range effort from Daley Blind early on which failed to trouble Southampton keeper Fraser Forster.

Southamton manager Ronald Koeman was full of praise for his side (photo:GETTY)

The Dutchman felt that his side were the better team throughout the match and got what they deserved; “We played very good, our organisation was good and we were very compact.”

The majority of the focus will be on the performance of Manchester United, however the Saints performance proves that Koeman's side have clawed themselves out of a tricky position in the league, which saw them struggle during early parts of the campaign with inconsistent form.

Moving forward

Southampton are now eighth in the Premier League table and look a much improved outfit compared to the side that ended 2015. They now look more clinical as players have returned to form, and with Austin firing for his new club the Saints will be looking to climb as high as possible in the league.

Fans will hope that the momentum built will carry the team through the rest of the season, as they bid to qualify for the European places, although their manager is under no illusions as the Premier League consistently throws up surprises.

Saints will now prepare for another away match as they travel to north London next Tuesday to face a strong Arsenal side.