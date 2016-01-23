Everton - Swansea City Preview: Swans looking for first win under Guidolin

Six days after he was appointed Head Coach at the Liberty Stadium, Francesco Guidolin will take charge of Swansea City for the first time tomorrow afternoon as the team head to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

With interim manager Alan Curtis alongside him, the Italian will be hoping for three points in his first outing too - to match the three picked up in South Wales on Monday night.

Recent form

As he watched from the stands, Guidolin's new side picked up a strong win last time out as they narrowly defeated Watford by a 1-0 scoreline.

Ashley Williams' commanding performance in central defence won them the game, with his first half header the difference between the two come the final whistle.

It was a good display from the hosts, not just a lucky victory, and one which helped end their three game losing streak. Their first win in five should give them a huge confidence boost ahead of this fixture as well.

Everton won't be the easiest side for them overcome for back-to-back wins though, with the Toffees packed full of top quality even if they haven't produced the consistency to match so far this season.

Roberto Martinez's side haven't won any of their last four games in the Premier League, instead relishing success in the cups. They came out with a 2-1 victory in their first leg of their League Cup semi-final with Manchester City recently, before managing to beat League Two outfit Dagenham and Redbridge 2-0 in the FA Cup.

They will be the favourites in this game, with them keen to take advantage of what is certainly a greater chance of victory against a struggling side. Coming into the match after a tough run of games - losing to Stoke City before drawing three successive games with Tottenham Hotspur, Man City and Chelsea - they will expect victory at home to the Swans on Sunday.

Previous meetings

Something else that makes the Toffees favourites for this game is the head-to-head between the two sides.

Swansea and Everton have met a total of 23 times in their history, and the Merseysiders have dominated those meetings - winning 15.

Furthermore, Everton are undefeated against the Swans in the league, with them only losing once and that coming in the cup. It was a recent win nonetheless, the Welsh side 3-0 victors in last season's League Cup thanks to goals from Nathan Dyer, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Marvin Emnes.

More recently, games have been very tight between these two teams, with their last three meetings ending all square and producing just two goals between them. When they met earlier in the season, for one, they mustered up an uneventful goalless draw between them, with the biggest talking point coming in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Kevin Mirallas saw red.

These two couldn't be separated in their last meeting, a match in which Mirallas was sent for an early bath. | Photo: PA

One of two red cards in their last three encounters, the two teams will be hoping for better discipline from their players this time round. The other dismissal went to Swansea and Jonjo Shelvey in a goalless draw at Goodison last season, but his aggression won't be on show this time round following his move to Newcastle United.

Team news

There are no concerns on Swansea's side regarding personnel available this weekend, bar the fact that Franck Tabanou will be unavailable having joined AS Saint-Étienne on loan. Meanwhile, Everton are boosted by nothing but positive injury news ahead of the game.

Bryan Oviedo left the pitch on a stretcher in their draw with Chelsea last time out, but Martinez has revealed that the injury is nowhere near as bad as the club thought and that he was training like normal this week.

"I don't expect him to be missing from the squad at the weekend," the manager added, speaking to the club's official website.

However, despite them making progress, the game comes too soon for Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy, both of whom are back in training, with Martinez saying that he "expect[s] those two to be back in the squad after this full week.”