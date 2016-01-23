Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Post-match comments

An end-to-end game saw Tottenham Hotspur secure three vital points in their Premier League campaign against a determined Crystal Palace side.

The hosts went in front after half an hour through a Jan Vertonghen own goal. The Eagles had previously not scored in eight hours of Premier League football. Vertonghen had earlier cleared the ball to Christian Eriksen who was unaware of an onrushing Wilfried Zaha. The winger crossed the ball into the visitors box. Vertonghen’s foot made contact with the cross, directing it into his own goal.

Harry Kane leveled the score line just past the hour mark. The Englishman powerfully headed Nacer Chadli’s cross past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

However the highlight of the game came just six minutes from time. After a number of crosses were launched into the box by Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier on the right, Kane launched the ball to the other side of the pitch to meet Christian Eriksen. The Dane headed the ball to an unmarked Dele Alli who, after receiving the ball, had an onrushing Mile Jedinak to overcome. Full of confidence the midfielder chipped the ball over his head before volleying into the bottom left hand corner.

Tottenham cemented the win when Nacer Chadli calmly struck the ball into the bottom right had corner from outside the box.

Mauricio Pochettino hails “fantastic” performance

The Tottenham boss commented saying, “The first half I was a bit disappointed but we sorted out some problems and with the maturity we showed in the second half we fully deserved to win.” He further praised the maturity of his team saying, “We have the youngest squad in the Premier League, but the way the players showed their maturity it looked like the oldest.”

Pardew puts loss down to “individual talent”

Alan Pardew believed that his team "didn't do much wrong”. The frustrated Englishman added that Saturday's opposition “had that individual talent to create a goal out of nothing”, and reserved special praise for Hugo Lloris' performance in the Tottenham goal.

The world react to Alli’s goal

Not only did Dele Alli shock the world but he also shocked himself. While speaking to Spurs TV after the match he said, “it was a bit of a natural thing”, adding that although you work on different types of finishing, "you can't replicate a game situation", especially when scoring a goal like that.

Many footballing stars and fans alike took to social media to express their feelings towards Alli's goal.

Tottenham will face Colchester United in the FA Cup fourth round before traveling to Carrow Road on the following Tuesday night in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will host Stoke City next in the cup before welcoming Bournemouth to Selhurst Park.