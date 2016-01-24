Matteo Darmian taken to hospital with injury, full-back woes continue for United

Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian was taken to hospital after having to come off injured against Southampton, following a collision with striker Shane Long.

Darmian injured in aerial collision

The Italian defender had to make a very important aerial challenge to stop the striker from scoring, but was then clattered into by the striker. That left the defender in clear pain as he received treatment on the field, and Louis van Gaal gave an update on his condition after the match.

Van Gaal reveals the defender was sent to hospital

Van Gaal, on Darmian's injury, said: "It is bad because he is now in hospital." This is the last thing that the team need when they are already short in the full-back area, but the defender was, according to van Gaal, "spitting blood, it looks like [Darmain's] rib and chest".

It was a day to forget from start to finish for the home side.

On how long he feels the defender could be missing, Van Gaal added: "We have to wait and see as I cannot say. It was not a nice view for the players to see that." The injury looked to be a bad one on first viewing for the manager, so he could be out for a while until he recovers.

United fans will be hoping that Darmian's injury is not too serious as the amount of problems that the team already have in the full-back area is frightening with Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young all ruled out for some time having had surgery on their different knocks and niggles.

Darmian posts positive update on Twitter about his condition

Darmian, on Sunday evening, gave everyone some positive news about his injury when he posted on Twitter, saying: "Thank you for all your support. I'm fine. See you soon." This suggests he won't be out for too long, which is great news as he is needed for the important matches United have coming up in the next few weeks.