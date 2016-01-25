Louis van Gaal apologises for not fulfilling expectations

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has apologised to fans after yet another disappointing result.

United's home defeat to Southampton at the weekend left fans furious with their Dutch manager, as the Red Devils produced once again a shocking performance that saw them register just one shot on target.

Following the defeat against Southampton, Van Gaal said in his post-match press conference: “I’m very disappointed that I cannot reach the expectations of the fans. They have- or they had- great expectations of me, and I cannot fulfil them, so I am very frustrated because of that."

Charlie Austin scored the only goal of the game as United were beaten by Southampton (photo: Getty)

Cast back to the summer of 2014. Manchester United had just dismissed “the chosen one” in David Moyes, someone who had not managed one of the so called big clubs before.

Life at Manchester United for Louis van Gaal

Fans cried out for a big name manager to replace Moyes. They wanted someone who understood the pressure of managing the institution that is Manchester United. So United appointed Van Gaal, someone who could be trusted to deliver on the big stage, after all he had managed the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich somewhat successfully, so surely he would be a safe pair of hands to guide United back to the top of English football.

Just over a year and a half later United fans seem in even more disarray than before, at a man who looks completely overwhelmed by the task at hand.

It seems the United boss has accepted the fact that he cannot make the fans happy, he seems clueless about how to turn their season around and his stubborn nature makes going to Old Trafford an inevitable bore.

United fans have been patient with Van Gaal. Last season was very much an acceptance of a transition period, therefore United getting themselves back into the top four was considered a reasonable success.

However this season has seen the United manager come under fierce pressure. After spending just under £100 million on new signings in the summer, the incoming players were said to be the difference in turning a team who finished fourth place last season, into a team who could mount a serious title charge.

Teenager Anthony Martial was brought in for a massive fee which will eventually cost United around £60 million. Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin were also brought in, but all have been unable to take United further in their progression.

Fans argue that the players are not necessarily wholly to blame. The person to blame is the manager, who seems to be so regimented in his management style that the United players are forced to play a system which is uncomfortable for them, a system which lacks spark and creativity.

It seems the relationship between the Dutchman and the majority of the Old Trafford faithful has been broken. Some calling for him to be sacked, and others calling for him to leave at the end of the season, one season before his contract expires.

So, what could happen at Old Trafford?

Whatever happens during the remainder of the season, it's sure to be interesting at United. How much longer can the disappointing results go on for? How much longer will the United board wait before Van Gaals’ position becomes untenable?

With reports that Jose Mourinho is waiting in the wings desperate for the chance to manage United, Van Gaal's immediate future is uncertain, and the next month will be key in defining the rest of Uniteds’ season.

With United taking on Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday night, van Gaal will know that the pressure will once again be stepped up even more if United fail to beat the Championship club.