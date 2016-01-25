Charlie Austin sets sights on Euro 2016 place

New Southampton striker Charlie Austin has not given up hope of forcing his way into England’s Euro 2016 squad, admitting that the tournament is at the back of his mind.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Saints on Saturday where he came on to score an 87th-minute winner against Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United.

The striker scored 18 Premier League goals for Queens Park Rangers last season and will be aiming to prove that he can maintain his goal-scoring exploits in the top flight under Ronald Koeman.

Austin faces competition for second chance

In May 2015, Austin was called up for the first time to the England squad but was unable to make an appearance in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland or a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Slovenia.

England manager Roy Hodgson will have the hard task of picking from strikers such as Daniel Sturridge, Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Danny Welbeck.

Austin will face competition from the list above but with Sturridge and Welbeck’s ongoing injury problems the forward, if kept fit, will see this summer as a window of opportunity.

Wanyama praises bargain buy

Southampton signed the forward for just £4million from QPR in January and many clubs in the lower end of the Premier League and above will surely be kicking themselves for missing out on him.

Kenyan teammate Victor Wanyama told the Southern Daily Echo that Austin's goalscoring welcome had been "amazing", noting that the squad had been "really pleased" with their new team-mate during the game and in training.

Victor Wanyama battles with Manchester United's Anthony Martial | Photo: zimbio.com

Wanyama went on to predict that Austin will be "very important for the team", praising his prolific nature and his exceptional work ethic.

Goals come guaranteed with Austin

The Saints have purchased someone that can guarantee goals when given a chance, as supported by the fact he managed such a respectful goal tally last season in a team that was eventually relegated.

It should be recognised that the striker position is somewhere that Hodgson has an abundance of talent to choose from but Austin can surely catch the attention of the England manager if he can continue where he has left off at his new club.