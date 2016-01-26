Everton Ladies loan 'keeper Alex Brooks

Alex Brooks has joined Everton Ladies on a season-long loan.

The Manchester City youngster makes the move in a bid to gain more experience, with the FA WSL Cup's change of format this year prompting many young players in WSL 1 to do the same.

With a lack of chances to arise as a result, Brooks has now found another opportunity for first team football on Merseyside with Everton.

Spence delighted

Speaking to Everton's official website, manager Andy Spence was quick to express his delight with the signing, with Brooks to add top quality, experience and competitiveness to the squad.

He described the 21-year-old as "a fantastic addition" to his team, saying that he is pleased to have "two fantastic young 'keepers" now who can "push each other on" and give him "two excellent options" in 2016 - teenager Kirstie Levell to compete with Brooks.

Brooks has already tasted top flight action in Manchester, as well as boasting experience at youth level for her country. | Photo: Everton LFC

Speaking to the new signing before she agreed a move, Spence noted that Brooks already "understands" what Everton ask of their players and so he sees her as a "perfect fit" for the team.

“I would also like to thank Manchester City for working with us to provide this opportunity for Alex," the manager added, with her to aid the Toffees in their bid to return to the top flight after they were relegated to WSL 2 in 2014.

Experience for Brooks

Having got just three appearances under her belt in 2015, Brooks' decision to move out on loan is not a great surprise - especially with Marie Hourihan coming in to be a back-up to number one Karen Bardsley.

She has enjoyed opportunities with both England's under-19s and under-23s in recent seasons, and so this is something she can bring to Merseyside to both help the team and to build on herself, adding league experience to it.

Everton finished third in WSL 2 last season, behind front-running promotion-winning pair Reading and Doncaster Belles, and so, with these two out of the way, they will consider themselves one of the favourites to go up in 2016.

They will need everyone to give their all to make this a reality though, starting with a bit of competition in between the sticks.