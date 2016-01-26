Andros Townsend to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be about £12 million, to sign England international Andros Townsend.

The 24-year-old has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season following a row with fitness coach Nathan Gardiner during their Europa League tie against Belgian side Anderlecht in November.

Townsend joined Tottenham’s youth academy at the age of eight, spending time on loan at Leyton Orient, Ipswich Town, Millwall, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers before becoming a regular at Spurs during the 2013-14 season, which also saw him debut in the national side.

The winger appeared to confirm his move away from Tottenham Hotspur after tweeting a picture of him leaving the club’s training ground for the final time on Tuesday afternoon.

With the deal likely to be completed on Wednesday, the move comes after Shane Ferguson makes his move to Millwall permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Townsend will link up with new teammates, which include January arrivals Henri Saivet and Jonjo Shelvey as they prepare for their clash against Everton on February 3.

Steve McClaren is still keen on bringing Chelsea’s Loic Remy back to Tyneside. The France international played the 2013-14 season on loan from QPR, where he scored 14 Premier League goals in 26 appearances. ESPN have confirmed that Newcastle are in a strong position to complete a loan deal for the 29-year-old.

Dutch international on the road to recovery

Tim Krul has also stated that he is on schedule to come back “harder, better, faster and stronger” from his anterior cruciate-knee ligament injury which saw seen him ruled out for the season.

In a video posted by 90-24sports, Krul said he expects to be out for “at least nine months (in total)” which is “hard to accept” and that he has to “mentally take on the chin” in order to “come out stronger.”

Krul, 27, stated that the first six or seven weeks were the toughest, due to not being able to put any pressure on the knee in order for the muscle to rebuild.

At the minute, the Dutch international is “strengthening and making (the knee) stronger to cope with the impact again.”

Suffering the injury playing for the Netherlands in October, Krul relived the injury with 90-24sports.

“I came up for a cross and I got off balance, landed wrong and I felt a massive click in the knee,” says Krul. “When the doctor mentioned it was an ACL injury, you straightaway fear the worst because it’s a long, bad injury.”