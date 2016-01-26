Allardyce wants to secure shock signing

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that his side needs to be ready for the unexpected as we enter the final week of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats have until 11pm on Monday to make additions to their side for what appears to be another season of battling relegation.

So far Sunderland have brought in three acquisitions, defender Jan Kirchhoff from Bayern Munich, forward Dame N’Doye, on loan, Trabzonspor and goalkeeper Steve Harper.

Big singing to head to Wearside?

Allardyce is, however, aiming to bring in another defender and an attacker to Wearside before the deadline, and he has spent the weekend scouting possible targets.

“You’ve got to find out if that quality of player wants to come and join you, and ask the question,” he said.

“Sometimes, the circumstances will allow you to sign them, especially with the European Championships coming up this summer.”

Relegation battle off-putting for some

The Sunderland boss will be also looking out for additions who would seem unlikely to join a side that are hovering in the relegation zone, four points adrift from safety.

Allardyce referred to when he signed Youri Djorkaeff for Bolton Wanderers, stating that he came to Bolton because he needed to play first-team football before the World Cup that year.

Swansea City starlet Andre Ayew (Getty)

Agents play a big part in deals

Chief scout Steve Houston and Allardyce have been examining potential targets throughout the January transfer window, but the latter believes that agents play a big part shall a side is to land a big scalp.

Allardyce added: “They [players] come to you via agents today, so the agents find out first." He continued, "Whatever people call agents, they’re the way of the world today and sometimes they find you a player that you can’t normally find through your own systems.”

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with Swansea City forward Andre Ayew and Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy, who looks likely to be on his way to join fellow countryman Remi Garde at Aston Villa.