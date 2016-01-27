FAWSL 2 fixtures announced for 2016

The new FAWSL season is fast approaching and today the fixtures for the new WSL 2 campaign have been announced, with newcomers Sheffield FC hosting Durham to start.

Elsewhere, the newly-named Bristol City Women, who were relegated from WSL 1 last year, face a visit from Yeovil Town - they finished fourth last season and are contenders for promotion this season.

Battle of London

The opening day of the season has thrown up an all London tie as Oxford United take on Milwall Lionesses, with both sides hoping to show an improvement on their 2015 showings.

Oxford put in a solid season last year, finishing sixth in the table, but Millwall disappointed, ending the season second-from-bottom after managing just two victories.

Can all of Bristol's winter business take them back to the top flight immediately? | Photo: Bristol City WFC

There will be another local battle in the capital too on the opening day as London Bees welcome Watford, whose journey to the Hive should take no longer than 30 minutes. These two finished third-bottom and bottom respectively in 2015, and so the affair promises to be a close one.

Everton, who are the leading contender to be promoted to the WSL 1, play host to Aston Villa in the remaining opening game.

Key encounters

The blue half of Merseyside with host the Vixens on the penultimate weekend of the WSL season, in what could be a promotion deciding game.

Both the two new teams in the WSL 2 - Bristol City and Sheffield - meet on March 26, with the reverse fixture being played on May 22.

Last season’s third and fourth placed clubs - Everton and Yeovil Town - do battle on July 17 and September 25.

At the other end of the table, Watford and Millwall Lionesses finished in the bottom two last year, but their clashes will still make for interesting battles. The Lionesses visiting the Hornets on August 28, with the reverse fixture being played a month later on September 28.

Opening week fixtures

Wednesday 23rd March

Bristol City v Yeovil Town

Sheffield FC v Durham

London Bees v Watford

Thursday 24th March

Everton v Aston Villa

Oxford United v Millwall Lionesses