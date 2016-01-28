Liverpool youth starlet Ben Woodburn's stock rising after incredible Under-18s goal

With much of the attention directed towards Liverpool's first-team sealing a place at Wembley in the Capital One Cup final, one young player was keen to shine the spotlight elsewhere the following evening.

Highly-rated Ben Woodburn was the centre of a mass celebration on Wedesday night as Michael Beale's Liverpool Under-18s saw off Cardiff City in the FA Youth Cup to reach the fifth round of the competition.

The 16-year-old opened the scoring with an expertly-placed finish as the starlets ran out 3-0 winners, lobbing the goalkeeper after controlling the ball well.

Sublime Finish

Woodburn latched on to a long accurate ball from teammate Adam Phillips before controlling the ball then cooly lobbing the Bluebird's goalkeeper.

The Wales under-17 international was one of the star players in the 3-0 thrashing and will now be looking to use the goal as motivation for his side's next fixture away to Wolves on Saturday.

At such a young age, Woodburn has done himself no harm in raising his profile not only in this fixture but in previous displays as he has been an integral part of the youth team this season.

Player Profile

The incredible finish from the youngster was no fluke as he has been scoring goals for fun this season with four goals in just three appeances since the turn of the New Year.

Featuring against Manchester United earlier this month he bagged two including an incredible bicycle kick in a standout match for the Cheshire-born striker.

Woodburn is a part of 'the Futures Group' at Liverpool which takes some of the most highly-rated Academy players to Melwood to train once a week under the supervision of Pep Ljinders.

First team manager Jürgen Klopp is also known to keep a watchful eye on the sessions as his tabs on the young players at Anfield grow.

The forward will be hoping to score more goals this season to really announce his status to the German who could potentially look to include him in his squad next season, with the player's future looking seemingly bright.