Liverpool youth starlet Ben Woodburn's stock rising after incredible Under-18s goal

With much of the attention directed towards Liverpool's first-team sealing a place at Wembley in the Capital One Cup final, one young player was keen to shine the spotlight elsewhere the following evening.

Highly-rated Ben Woodburn was the centre of a mass celebration on Wedesday night as Michael Beale's Liverpool Under-18s saw off Cardiff City in the FA Youth Cup to reach the fifth round of the competition.

The 16-year-old opened the scoring with an expertly-placed finish as the starlets ran out 3-0 winners, lobbing the goalkeeper after controlling the ball well.

Sublime Finish