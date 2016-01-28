Michael Carrick set to return for Manchester United, Darmian out - Derby

Michael Carrick is set to return for Manchester United after injury, but full-back Matteo Darmian is out of contention for the club's trip to Derby County on Friday night.

Carrick hasn't appeared since making his 400th appearance for the club against Swansea City in a 2-1 victory on January 2 but now Louis van Gaal says his English midfielder could come back, if not for the full match, as a substitute.

Louis van Gaal confirms return of Carrick

Van Gaal, who did not speak of the extent of Carrick's injury before Thursday's press conference, says that "it is very good that he [Carrick] is coming back."

Darmian had been spitting blood in hospital after a collision with Shane Long against Southampton, but it now appears that the rib/head injury he sustained is not too serious, with van Gaal confirming he is out for Friday's game, but not for a long time as previously expected.

Jones, Schweinsteiger, Darmian all unavailable

Meanwhile, Phil Jones and Bastian Schweinsteiger remain unavailable with foot and knee injuries respectively. Van Gaal says he will not make predictions about a return date for the pair. "I cannot say" whether they are close to returning or not, van Gaal said. The Dutch manager says "every time I make a remark about injuries, it is always difficult" because usually "injuries have developments" which means "you have to wait and see."

Matteo Darmian walks off with an injury - Southampton | Photo: Tom Purslow/Manchester United

United's injury list is shortening with the return of Carrick but van Gaal still has issues in defence. Full-backs Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young as well as Darmian are all injured, leaving United with only Daley Blind and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The Reds face Derby County at the iPro Stadium in the BBC's Friday night FA Cup football, where they'll be hoping to start cup weekend with a bang, taking the ever-increasing pressure of Louis van Gaal off.