I will make changes to my side for West Ham, confirms Liverpool boss Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that he will make changes to his Liverpool starting eleven for their FA Cup fixture against West Ham United after their tiring mid-week cup win over Stoke City.

The German will rotate his side as his side host the Hammers at Anfield in the fourth round of the competition, after they overcame Stoke on penalties in a gruelling Capital One Cup semi-final second-leg to reach the final.

With this the ninth, and final, fixture of a busy month of January, Klopp told journalists at Melwood in his press conference that he would use the game as a chance to field several different players.

Boss to make changes to team for West Ham visit

When questioned as to whether he would be fielding a "young team" on Saturday afternoon, Klopp replied: "Yes, but it depends what is young in your opinion."

He continued that it will be "a different team" to the one that played in "the last game" against the Potters, because they have "no other chance."

He explained that the team ran 156 kilometres in their midweek fixture, saying that they had "a few players that ran 17 kilometres in this game, the highest speed ever and a few things like this" which he joked: "Nobody forced it before the game."

Reflecting upon their win, he explained that was simply the nature of the game, saying they "wanted to go to the final" and they "had to fight for it", which the manager called "great" because they did.

Klopp says Reds will give it everything they've got to reach next round

"We cannot say, 'Come on, it's West Ham, it's the FA Cup, it's the world championship or whatever. And then again against Leicester and again against the rest'," added Klopp, who said it "doesn't work like this" so they "have to make a few changes" but not wholesale changes.

The Reds boss says they "will make them" but only because they "want to win the game" which is "the only reason" they will introduce new players into the team.

Dejan Lovren is one of several players expected to feature. (Picture: Getty Images)

On their game in the previous round, as an inexperienced side required a replay to get past Exeter City - winning 3-0 at Anfield in the return meeting - Klopp said it was "great" against Exeter because it was "a really great atmosphere, unbelievable, sold out, perfect."

He added that the boys "who will start or come on will give everything" because they will be determined to reach the next round and declared that they "really try to win each game" and though maybe fans "cannot see it all the time", inside they are "always big fighters" - an attitude Klopp says is good and is one he loves.

Klopp hints Reds must perform better than in last meeting with West Ham

With top-flight rivals West Ham having enjoyed two wins over them earlier this season, their first double in 52 years over the Reds, Klopp admitted that they are "a really good side" and they "play good football."

The manager acknowledged that they have "a few players back", "a few who are injured" and suggested that "maybe they will [also] make a few chances" and they "will see."

He admitted that when they played at Upton Park under his charge earlier this month, Liverpool "played badly" and says they come up against the Londoners "in a good moment" because they've "had a few really good games in the last few weeks" and will know what's "needed in a game like this", which he said is why the hosts "will change the team."