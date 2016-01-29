Juan Mata delighted with Derby win after playing quicker football

Juan Mata was delighted with a victory against Derby County as he netted the third and final goal for Manchester United, who was pleased with the 'quicker' football from the Reds.

Louis van Gaal has been under ever-increasing pressure as performances at home have continued to be drab and the losses have piled up. Yet Wayne Rooney and Daley Blind both scored alongside Mata away at the iPro Stadium in an entertaining fourth round FA Cup tie.

Mata said that United have to focus on a game-by-game basis as they looked to win the FA Cup for the first time in 12 seasons, despite winning it eleven times previously.

"We have to focus on each round of the FA Cup," said Mata, speaking to BBC Sport in their coverage of the match.

Juan Mata celebrates United's third goal | Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

With his manager under pressure, Mata said "it was really important for us to win", especially as "it is not easy to come here." "Even though they are not in the Premier League," Mata says they are still "a good team" who are "physically strong [and] like to press."

In that regard, Mata says United "did a good job." Having come "here to play football and play quicker and create more chances," United succeeded, scoring thrice and going through the fifth round.

The Reds face Stoke City on Tuesday night in a midweek Premier League fixture, but will be in the FA Cup fifth round draw on Sunday on the BBC, in part thanks to Mata's goal.

This will ease the pressure on van Gaal very slightly, but United need to build on this against Stoke.