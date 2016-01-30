FA Cup win could buy Louis van Gaal time, says Alan Shearer

Winning the FA Cup could buy Louis van Gaal more time to succeed at Manchester United according to former England striker Alan Shearer.

The 45-year-old was speaking after United managed to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over Championship side Derby County.

Van Gaal has come under scrutiny as the Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League and failed to reach the Champions League knockout stage.

Wenger lifted his first trophy in nine years in 2014 (Getty)

Shearer refers to Wenger situation

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faced similar criticism by supporters before the side ended a nine-year trophy-less run by winning the FA Cup in 2014.

Wenger admitted at the start of the following season that the trophy “lifted the pressure” and his side went on to retain the trophy by beating Aston Villa last May.

“When Arsenal won the FA Cup it kept them going and gave Arsene Wenger a bit of time [having been under pressure],” Shearer said.

“Without this competition, you could imagine the calls that Wenger would be having to answer now. It’s a similar situation now for Manchester United.”

United won 3-1 at the iPro Stadium last night (Getty)

FA Cup success a target for van Gaal

The Dutchman has set a target of leading United to a record-equaling 12th FA Cup success, but he added that the competition does not hold any more importance to him than the league or Europe.

United have not won the competition for over 11 seasons, they last won the competition in 2004 after Sir Alex Ferguson lead them to a final win over Millwall.

Van Gaal said: “The Premier League is important and the FA Cup also because it is the greatest cup in English history. I want to win it, but I want to win every match. There’s no question of that.

“We haven’t won it for a long time," van Gaal said. And so, United "dream of it, but after two wins you cannot say we shall win the trophy because a lot of clubs want to win it.”

‘Season would have been over with defeat’

The Red Devils currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League, sitting five points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur as they look to secure Champions League football next season.

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said the FA Cup is their only chance of saving an ‘unsatisfactory season’ after they dropped into the Europa League.

“If they had lost to Derby the season would have been finished. I can’t remember any point in Manchester United’s history when the season has been finished in January,” Schmeichel said.