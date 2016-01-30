Wayne Rooney eyeing Charlton's record as he backs Louis van Gaal

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is enjoying his start to the New Year while keeping an eye on the all-time top goalscoring record at Old Trafford as he closes in on Sir Bobby Charlton's tally.

Rooney, also captain of his country, became England's all-time top goalscorer in September 2015, overtaking former-United great Charlton in that area with a penalty against Switzerland. He's coming close to taking another one of Charlton's records, and after a terrible first half of the season, possibly his worst ever, he has begun 2016 in stunning form.

He now has 6 goals in his last 6 games, all coming since the turn of the year. He was dropped by Louis van Gaal away to Stoke City, who United play again on Tuesday evening, and seems to have taken the challenge to impress on well.

Wayne Rooney has now scored 6 goals in 6 games | Photo: ManUtdVAVEL

He scored the opener, a beautiful curling strike, in United's 3-1 FA Cup victory against Championship side Derby County on Friday night. Rooney says it was a much-improved performance than in previous weeks, where manager van Gaal has come under increasing pressure due to the boring style of football.

Rooney happy with improved performance after being given freedom

“It was obviously a better performance than last week’s game,” Rooney said, “but the manager gave us a lot of freedom to go and play, and you can see the difference in the team." United were comfortable for the majority of the game and there were a few occasions where Rooney combined well with Anthony Martial and Juan Mata, producing some wonderful attacks. Rooney said that the fans can now see that the United team were "enjoying it" while "scoring some good goals" in a 'thoroughly deserved' win.

United will hope to take this form against a lower league side away from home back to Old Trafford in the Premier League. It is at home where United have sent fans to sleep, failing to score a first half goal at home for eleven consecutive games. Away teams now know how to approach this United side, but Rooney says the poor performances cannot be solely blamed on Louis van Gaal.

United captain backs Louis van Gaal

"Hopefully, we can put in another performance" like the win against Derby "on Tuesday and take this [form] into the game against Stoke." Standing by his manager, who handed him the captaincy upon his arrival in the summer of 2014, "it's unfair to say it's the manager," because it's the player who are "on the pitch," said Rooney.

Rooney celebrates his opener - Derby | Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Sport

“The players have to take a lot of responsibility for performances and results," according to the United captain. "We have to stand up and take criticism when it’s there. We want to win, of course, we always want to win, and we’re trying."

In pre-season, Rooney was set a challenge on scoring twenty times this season by van Gaal, who foresaw the fall in goalscoring from his English striker. There is no doubt that Rooney has declined in quality, in pace and in importance, but he still remains a quality player, one who will be on his best goalscoring run for five years if he scores against Stoke on Tuesday night.

Rooney eyeing Charlton's record, 6 goals away

A goal against the Potters would take him just five goals away from Charlton's famous record. "I'm well aware [of Charlton's] record," said Rooney. "Like the England record, when it was getting closer, it was coming up every week [in the media and with fans], so I'm sure it will now."

"It's great to be mentioned alongside Sir Bobby's record," said Rooney. "Hopefully, before the end of the season, I can pass that and kick on from there."