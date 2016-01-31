Chelsea draw Manchester City in FA Cup Fifth Round

Chelsea have been given one of the most difficult draws available in the FA Cup fifth round. They will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge as they attempt to progress in the competition.

Both teams eased past their fourth round challenges with Chelsea winning 5-1 and City coming away from the fourth round with an impressive 4-0 victory. Both sides proved just how dangerous they can be on their day, making them both two of the favorites to win the cup.

Best chance for silverware

Despite the dreadful first half of the season in the league for Chelsea - seeing any chance of them retaining their Premier League crown being put to bed - fans are still very much expecting them to walk away from this campaign with some form of silverware.

With a difficult draw against PSG in the Champions League, the FA Cup is being seen as the club's best chance of picking up a trophy this season, and the fact that Guus Hiddink named a full strength side against struggling MK Dons shows that he isn't willing to take any chances.

Hiddink will be hoping for a similar success to his last cup triumph. | Image source: Radar Indo

A necessary step

Therefore drawing Manchester City wouldn't have been the ideal situation for the Blues, but if they want to win a cup competition then it is necessary to take out the best teams eventually. This way they don't have to worry about City later on in the competition, but instead get the chance to deal with them in the fifth round.

The fact that they've been drawn as the home team is a major bonus for Hiddink and co. as they will be much more confident in-front of their own fans; ith the club's new feel and momentum, they will be hoping to prove to everyone that they are back to their best.

There are not many bigger statements than knocking out Manchester City in the FA Cup, which they now have the chance to do.