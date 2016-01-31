What Manchester United must do to build on the good performance against Derby County

Manchester United’s recent displays have come in for heavy criticism. Whether it be a lack of cutting edge or a spineless lack of guts, there always seems to be a problem with the performance. The win over Derby County signaled a step in the right direction, so what was different in that performance and what needs to happen for it to continue?

Style of play needs to continue

The ‘boring’ style of play that Manchester United have produced this season needs no further going over given how much talk has been generated by it. Needless to say that, as a Manchester United fan, I have not enjoyed watching the team for large parts of this season, particularly in the last few months.

But last night at Derby there was a definite change in the way that United played. The very first minutes of the game set the tone as United began exceptionally; Anthony Martial – who was brilliant throughout the game – combined with Marouane Fellaini down the left, before his cross was laid off by Wayne Rooney back to Martial who couldn’t quite finish the move off with the goal that it deserved. Nonetheless, it was a clear sign of intent from United and continued for the duration of the game.

You don’t have to delve very far into the stats of the game to see the difference; United had 13 shots against Derby, compared to just 5 in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, 6 in the 0-0 derby against Manchester City and 6 in the defeat to Norwich City to name but a few of the disappointing results this season. It was a clear step up from recent games and a breath of fresh air to watch for Manchester United fans.

Before moving on to whether United will build on this performance, I want to take the time to touch on why Louis Van Gaal is insistent on this style and why it hasn’t been changed before now. The answer, I believe, lies in United’s defensive ability. On the face of it, it appears that Manchester United have a brilliant defence that rarely concedes; indeed, they have only conceded 21 goals in the premier league this season, second only to Tottenham.

Mata celebrating versus Derby County. | Photo: Getty Images Sport/Clive Mason

However, this doesn’t tell the whole story. In such a monotonous system where positions are so rigid, it is not too difficult to defend well. This defence is just not good enough to remain steadfast when more space is afforded to the opposition. Thus, Van Gaal’s style is necessary to some degree because our defence simply cannot cope if we play a more expansive style. This was evident in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle United, in which United did play far more expansively. It resulted in a far more entertaining game, but also one in which Van Gaal’s men were overran defensively and thus conceded 3 goals.

Better balance was the key

So what was the difference against Derby County? In a word, balance. Although the team did employ a more attacking style, it was not to the extent that we did against Newcastle, whilst still being far more dynamic than in the many disappointing performances this year, such as the defeat to Southampton. Rather than allowing the opposition to have more of the ball and look to play on the counter attack – as United did at St James’ Park – against Derby they first and foremost controlled the game and then looked to move forward with intent. This is the way that United must approach games going forward.

Through retaining control of the game that Van Gaal craves, they ensured that defensive solidity could be maintained but not to the detriment of the ability to cause Derby problems. It was a balance that has rarely been seen this season – I would argue that the only other game where such a balance was achieved was the 3-0 away win over Everton – and one that needs to be utilised from now on.

First-class Frenchman

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial look to be creating a greater understanding too, as the England captain has regained his form and now looks to be back to the player that we all know him to be. The imperative balance allowed the forwards, and in particular the mercurial Martial, to play a much more natural game, from which United reaped the rewards.

The young Frenchman ripped through Derby’s defences on countless occasions, and along with Rooney make up the key elements of any attacking success that United have. With him playing off the left rather than through the middle, it affords him many more opportunities to run at players.

Of course we should not get carried away by one good performance against a lower league opposition. After all it was a game that Louis van Gaal’s men were expected to win and anything less would have piled even more pressure on the under-fire Dutchman. Nevertheless, it was still a step in the right direction for the Old Trafford outfit, something that United fans haven’t been able to say for far too long.

The win over Derby County was, whilst expected, a welcome boost to Manchester United and their fans. The challenge now is sustaining it for a long period of time, with it all coming down to maintaining the correct balance of controlling the game in order to remain defensively solid, but still remaining dynamic and full of intent going forward.