Alan Pardew backs Wilfried Zaha for Euro 2016 spot

Crystal Palace’s mercurial winger Wilfried Zaha could be on the plane to France this summer if he keeps up his impressive form, believes manager Alan Pardew.

Zaha produced a man-of-the-match display against Stoke City in the fourth round of the FA Cup recently, where he scored a wonderfully taken individual goal in the first-half.

His individual game has come on leaps and bounds this year under the guidance of Pardew, and if the enigmatic winger can add more goals to his game Roy Hodgson will seriously have to consider the former Manchester United man for his summer squad.

Pardew full of praise

Palace love their skilful and elusive wingers, they have a rich history of producing them; and in Yannick Bolasie and Zaha they have two of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

Speaking of the latter's skills to the Daily Mail, Pardew said that he: “can't think of anyone in the England squad who can actually beat someone from a standing start quite like Wilf.”

Zaha is a bundle of tricks and there are not many full-backs in the league which have matched him this season. Therefore, it perhaps comes as no surprise that his manager says he should be "consider[ed]" for his country, as his ability will be "nice...to have either in the starting 11 or on the bench.”

If the 23-year-old does indeed go with England to Euro 2016 this summer, it will be a step up for him, but a step up that he could thrive in, with Pardew adding that when a player gets to that "level," they “do need someone to go past someone”.

Zaha already has two senior caps for his country. | Photo: Telegraph

Compared to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Theo Walcott, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Zaha has different attributes which could aid Hodgson chances in France this summer. Pardew thinks these differences can help his player get picked too.

"The wide players...[are] more give and go sort of players and speed and running and passing," the 54-year-old explained. However, Zaha "will take people on and beat people and I think that's why he perhaps should be considered.”

Whether Hodgson will look at Zaha before making up his mind for his squad remains to be seen, but if he can continue putting in performances, Hogdson might just be forced to making a trip down to Selhurst Park to see the winger in action.