Jordi Gomez joins Blackburn on loan

Jordi Gomez has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

Gomez has struggled to nail down a place in the Sunderland team this season, making just five starts and a further appearance off the bench. Most of these opportunities came under the now departed boss Dick Advocaat too, with the Spaniard largely out of favour under Sam Allardyce.

Compare this to the 29 appearances he made for the Black Cats last term and it's clear to see why he wants to move on, even if it means dropping down a division to ensure playing time.

Flurry of loan exits

Gomez is the latest deal in a series of loan moves that have seen players exit Sunderland this month. Eight players have left the club in January, but only one of those have departed on a permanent transfer - that being goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon, who joined Premier League rivals Watford.

The 30-year-old is also the fourth player to move from the Black Cats to the Championship in this window. One of the other three is a man he will be reunited with at Ewood Park too, striker Danny Graham having joined Blackburn on loan earlier in the month.

Danny Graham joined Blackburn from Sunderland earlier in the window. | Photo: Lancashire Telegraph

Blackburn trying to cushion the Rhodes blow

Despite the recruitment of a Premier League midfielder, Gomez's arrival at Blackburn is by no means the big news of the day for the club. It is the most positive news though, with that bigger story being that star striker Jordan Rhodes has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Currently sat 18th in the table, Rovers' chances of getting promoted this season have long gone, with them instead looking over their shoulder as the drop zone is just five points away. Rhodes' exit perhaps comes with little surprise then, but the arrival of Gomez can help cushion the blow at least a little bit as he can bring the team the experience needed to stay afloat in the second tier.