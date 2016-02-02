Bertrand: Southampton can do double over Arsenal

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has been speaking ahead of his side's clash with Premier League title-chasers Arsenal on Tuesday night, and he is confident of securing an impressive double over the Gunners.

The Saints ran out 4-0 winners at St Mary's on Boxing Day to dent Arsenal's title credentials, but that unlikely win came in the middle of a desperate run of form for Ronald Koeman's men, the only victory in a spell of ten games.

Good form gives Southampton reason to believe

Now, by contrast, Southampton have won three on the bounce, and most recently came away from Old Trafford with three points as a late goal from debutant Charlie Austin secured a famous win over Manchester United.

And, while Bertrand admitted to the club's official website that their recent form gives the squad "belief", they are aware that they will have to be wary of an Arsenal side with wrongs to be righted and a Premier League trophy in sight.

The 26-year-old was clear in his message that Southampton "have to be right at it" if they are to come away from North London with a result, but a good recent record against the Gunners means that Saints are "looking forward to the game".

Bertrand backs Arsenal for title challenge

Arsenal have won just one of the last five clashes between the two sides in all competitions - a 1-0 win at the Emirates in December 2014 courtesty of a last-gasp winner from star man Alexis Sánchez.

Arsenal celebrate their last win against Southampton, in December 2014 | Photo: Goal.com

Saints boss Koeman has already warned his side against the threat posed by the Chilean, but Bertrand feels that the whole Arsenal side "will be really up for this" after their humbling defeat on the South Coast.

"They're right up there to be title contenders and rightly so", Bertrand continued, noting that things would be decided on the pitch rather than off it with Saints hoping to "make things go our way".