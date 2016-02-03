Lingard happy to settle nerves at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard had a feeling the goals were going to come after his strike broke the deadlock in Manchester United's game against Stoke City.

The winger fired home on 14 minutes and Anthony Martial added another nine minutes later to double the hosts' advantage in the game.

Wayne Rooney scored United's third just after half-time to secure a well-deserved win in front of their own supporters.

Goals were always coming

Although the Reds have been in a sticky patch as of late, not finding the form they would have wished for, Lingard claimed he knew the goals were going to appear following his early strike.

"From the first whistle we were on top, we were sharp, that's what we needed to do today," Lingard said.

"As soon as we scored the first, we knew we'd score a second or a third. A result like that settles the nerves of the fans, the players, even the manager."

The Reds celebrate a goal at Old Trafford (Getty)

Players appear to enjoy freedom

Louis van Gaal's players showed exactly what they are capable of with a brilliant display again, each and every single player enjoyed the freedom they were given in the game.

United legend Paddy Crerand, who was commentating on the game for MUTV, said: "This is the United we want to see."

Rooney revealed after the 3-1 win at Derby County in the FA Cup that the players were given more freedom to attack, and that was most definitely the case again against the Potters.

De Gea pleased with important result

The Reds now sit five points outside of the top four following Arsenal's goalless draw with Southampton, and Lingard's team-mate David De Gea was pleased with the result.

De Gea said that the win against Stoke "was a really important game for us" and scoring early, "that was the key".

"We need to keep this tempo and try to get into the top four as soon as possible," he continued. "We always try to play the same football.We believe in ourselves and we need to keep this level, play all the matches like today."

United now go on to face Chelsea on Sunday, and a positive result is needed to keep within touching distance of the top-four.