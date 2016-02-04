Glenn Hoddle urges Chelsea to pursue Ronald Koeman

With Guus Hiddink only due to stay at Chelsea until the end of this season, there has been plenty of discussion as to who will replace him, and Glenn Hoddle has cast his opinion, giving Ronald Koeman the seal of approval.

No lack of interest in job

There have been a wide range of names that have already been linked with the role, including Manuel Pellegrini and Diego Simeone, but Hoddle believes that they should go for a different option in Southampton boss Koeman. Someone who has done well in the Premier League already, and who would be more accessible to hire, Koeman is currently 40-1 and 12th favourite with the bookies.

Although the move seems unlikely to happen, you never know with modern football, despite Koeman rubbishing all reports of a move in the last couple of weels.

Hoddle's thoughts

Following Chelsea's goalless draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night, Hoddle was asked who he thinks would be the right fit to be the next permanent manager and his response was somewhat of a surprise.

“I would probably go for Koeman, on a football front, I think Koeman’s been excellent,” Hoddle said on BT Sport. Adding that “Southampton fans won’t like me for saying that", Hoddle said that given his record for selling players and re-building, the Dutchman should certainly "be on the radar".

Southampton firm on outgoings

The Southampton board have shown that they will only let star names leave for the right money, and at the right time, in the past, as they have proven with Adam Lallana, Callum Chambers and Dejan Lovren.

This is good to see from the club as you don't want to just allow players to leave at will, and whist it's unlikely that Koeman will leave at the end of the season it would take quite a substantial offer from Chelsea to force the highly rated manager to leave the South Coast club.