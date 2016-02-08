Desiree Scott leaves Notts County Ladies

Desiree Scott has left Notts County Ladies, with Kansas City announcing her return to the club.

Scott played for Kansas in the 2013 season, making 21 appearances as they finished second in the NWSL, but she would soon be on her way to England for a new adventure despite only being with the club for one year.

With Notts in the FAWSL, she was a key player in 2014, playing in 13 of their 14 WSL 1 games. The midfielder did not feature as frequently in 2015 due to her involvement with Canada at the World Cup, but she still leaves the club with runners-up medals in both the FA Women's Cup and the FA WSL Cup after a good year in the knockout competitions.

Move to suit all parties?

Speaking to Kansas' official website, both Scott and Huw Williams, the club's Director of Soccer Operations and General Manager, expressed their delight at the player's return.

Williams was quick to highlight the "huge part" that Scott played in helping "establish the FC Kansas City culture in the league's inaugural season," and so he is "very excited" to have her back at the club.

"We have stayed in contact with her since she left," he revealed, adding that Kansas welcome Scott back "with open arms" ahead of the new NWSL season, which is expected to kick off in around two months' time.

Scott (left) played for Kansas back in the 2013 season. | Photo: FC Kansas City

Scott herself admitted that she is "beyond excited" about a return to the club "where [her] professional career began."

Kansas have lifted the NWSL Championship trophy in both 2014 and 2015, and the 28-year-old has been "following the team's success" during her time in England, saying that she now "only hope[s] to be a great addition to the squad to help bring home another championship."

"I’m really looking forward to head back to the NWSL, meet the girls and get ready for an exciting season ahead.”

For Notts, after another season in which they struggle to really kick on, this departure could be a good thing as it may be shaking things up that is required to get the best out of a team with some great talent and a good manager.