Opinion: Memphis Depay is destined to come good, but needs more time

Memphis Depay is undoubtedly undergoing a difficult period early in his Manchester United career.

Beginning the season in fine form, the Dutchman excited United fans with his attacking flare, most notably in the Champions League qualifying stage as he scored two goals against Club Brugge.

Hero for PSV

Coming from Holland the 21-year-old was exceptional for PSV Eindhoven. Scoring 28 goals in his last season with the dutch side, Depay headed to Old Trafford with fans expecting him to be a key player in United’s attacking line up, however reality has proved to be very different.

Depay was instrumental for PSV Eindhoven (photo: mirror.co.uk)

Disappointing form

Depay has struggled to reproduce the type of form he displayed in Holland, recently failing to make a contribution to the team that has been crying out for some attacking creativity, something the youngster was brought in to provide.

He was heavily criticised for the role he played in Chelsea’s equaliser against United on Sunday afternoon after giving the ball away cheaply, allowing the Blues to counter attack which ended in Diego Costa levelling the score.

Depay has not started a game for United since Boxing Day last year against Stoke City, when United produced an awful performance which saw Depay at fault for Stokes’ opening goal after a poor backwards header. The winger was subsequently hooked off at half time and replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Trust in the youngster's talent

With all of this said, Memphis Depay will still end up winning Manchester United more points than he will cost them. This is, if he is given time to learn and progress.

With one of United’s greatest ever players in Ryan Giggs on board, Depay has the perfect role model to learn from, this just simply takes time. Despite coming to the club for around £25 million Depay is very much the unfinished article but has undoubted quality, his performances in Holland support that, even if it was against opposition of considerably less quality than that of the Premier League.

He is in a team that has not been playing brilliantly, under a manager in Louis Van Gaal who is under pressure. United’s mini resurgence of form has seen them do so without Depay in the starting 11, instead Jesse Lingard has taken his place and is showing no intention of letting Depay back in anytime soon.

United fans must stick with the youngster as he bids to rediscover his form. Admittedly those who are disappointed with him do not question his ability, more his work ethic and his general personality which gives off the rather negative stereotype of a modern day footballer.

If Depay trains hard and take his opportunity when it is presented to him then he will be able to turn his Manchester United career around, fans should be patient as it is easy to forget he is still very much a young player no matter what transfer fee he signed for.

The Premier League is a completely different league to that of the Dutch league. Players are allowed less time on the ball and the physicality is intense and Depay is not the first and certainly won’t be the last to struggle in his first season in England.