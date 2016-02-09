Chelsea must reach a cup final to save season, says Courtois

Goalkeeper Thiabaut Courtois has said that Chelsea must reach a cup final if they are to save their season.

One last shot

It has been a disastrous campaign for the current Premier League champions domestically, as they currently sit in 13th with just 30 points from the 25 matches.

The possibility of Champions League football is also becoming increasingly unlikely after their 1-1 draw with Manchester Unted on Sunday, which saw 17 points separating the Blues and fourth-placed Manchester City.

Nobody inside Stamford Bridge may have publicly written off making the ground up on Manuel Pellegrini's side, but the Belgian believes now is time to turn their attention to the cup competitions.

He told Chelsea's official website that every time they "don't win in the league" there is "one game less" and a decreasing chance to "get into the top four".

He continued saying after the weekend's contest with Newcastle United, they will play in the Champions League and FA Cup against "two great sides" in the form of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

He added that the Blues have to try to "win those games" because he believes the "only way to save" the season is to reach the final in "one or both of them".

Courtois made a crucial save to help Chelsea claim a point last weekend. | Image credit - Chelsea FC - PA Images

Confidence is high

Despite the gargantuan task that stands in front of Guus Hiddink and his side, Courtois insisted that confidence is high amongst the players.

He said that the confidence was "good" and believes that they can go to PSG and "win the game".

He admitted that he knows it will be "really difficult" and said that it was a "really tough game" when they met last year, but wants to get a good result to bring back to Stamford Bridge and "finish it here".

Chelsea will take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, February 13 with kick-off at 5:30PM GMT.