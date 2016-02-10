Stoke set to wear new white strip in Bournemouth clash

A clash - but of the different kind - comes this Saturday as Stoke City will be forced to wear an alternate kit for their Premier League game with Bournemouth.

The Cherries' home strip, which consists of black and red stripes, will clash with both of Stoke's kits and so the situation has prompted the introduction of a new white kit.

The regular home shorts and socks will be worn alongside a alternate white shirt - which will not be made available for sale to supporters.

Kit clash

The clash of kits will be a rare thing, but that has not stopped manufacturers New Balance from producing the strip, even if it is just for a one off affair.

Both of Stoke's kits will clash with Bournemouth's home strip. | Photo: Stoke City FC

Stoke's home kit of red and white stripes clashes with the red and black of Bournemouth, whilst their primarily black away strip - which has a green sash-like stripe across it - will not make things any easier. Therefore, a white shirt will be worn with the white shorts and socks from the home kit.

However, fans will not be able to purchase the shirt, of which just a limited amount have been made.

Bournemouth clash

Mark Hughes' men are set to face Bournemouth away at Dean Court tomorrow afternoon, with the Potters looking for a win that can stop their search for a place in Europe slipping away from them.

The kit conundrum will thus be the least of the manager's worries then as he gears up for the final stretch of fixtures in 2015-16 - a run that could define their season.

Now sitting in 11th place in the standings, with the fifth worst goal difference outside the bottom three, things are looking tough for the Potters as backward steps have been taken over the past month.

Having lost four of their last five games - the other being a victory on the night against Liverpool in the League Cup, albeit one which was still not enough to stop them being eliminated from the competition after penalties - Stoke and Hughes will hope the new white strip brings some luck with it.