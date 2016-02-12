Bryan Oviedo signs new Everton contract

Everton have secured the future of Bryan Oviedo with a new contract for the next three and a half years. Oviedo’s contract had been running down and was set to expire this summer.

Boss Roberto Martinez had previously spoken about trying to get a new deal in place for the left back and has completed negations quickly. Oviedo’s new deal will keep him in a royal blues shirt until June 2019.

Oviedo has been in fine form for the past few game as he has deputised for long standing left back Leighton Baines. He will be looking to add to the 53 games he has played for Everton since 2012 by hopefully staying injury free for the remainder of the season.

Fan favourite

Since joining from FC Copenhagen in 2012, Oviedo has cemented himself as a fan favourite thanks to hard work and his love of the club. The 25 year old continually posts messages to fans on social media before and after games talking about his love of the fans and playing for the club.

He has had to overcome two serious injuries as an Everton player and has had the support of Blues’ fans throughout what he called the “toughest period of his career.”

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, the Costa Rican international also said that he is “really, really happy” to commit to his new deal and is glad that he is extending his stay at his “second home.”

Oviedo celebrates his winning goal against Manchester United. Photo: SkySports

Oviedo can play a number of positions

His ability to play a number of positions has not gone unnoticed by Roberto Martinez, who has played the natural left back at right back, right wing, left wing and left back.

Oviedo is quick enough that he can keep up with quicker players such as Xherdan Shaqiri and he isn’t afraid to dive into a tackle. He does like to shield his man away from the ball, allowing the ball to run for a throw-in or corner kick.

He will be needed for the late Premier League run in as the Toffees look to make a run up the league table and also have a chance at silverware in the FA Cup.