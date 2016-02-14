Van Gaal admits reaching the top four will be "very difficult"

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has conceded that reaching the top four will be very difficult for the club.

The Dutchman said in his post-match interview following United’s disappointing defeat to Sunderland: “It will be very difficult. It is still possible, but it is very difficult."

He added, “Today it was very disappointing because we needed to win this game because of the big gap between the top four.”

Despite seemingly turning their form around in recent weeks, United have slipped back into old habits at the Stadium of Light with a below par performance.

Van Gaal is now under even more pressure as United sit in fifth position, six points off a top four spot with all the teams above them having a game in hand over the Red Devils.

United were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland (Photo Source: Getty Images)

Europa League focus

The United manager also stated that if the club cannot qualify for the Champions League through coming fourth, then they may have to turn their attention to winning the Europa League should they want to play amongst the European elite next season.

He said: “The way with the Europa League is easier I think, but also not so easy because there also you have a fantastic European level in that cup, so you have to fight for it."

He believes United will have to "show their capacity" through every game, and that is something they "didn't do today".

United next take on FC Midtjylland in Europe’s secondary competition on Thursday. The Red Devils have already been knocked out of this season's Champions League at the group stage, leaving many somewhat disillusioned with proceedings at Old Trafford.

Their latest result has seen more fans voice their discontent as they slipped to yet another defeat against a relegation threatened side, and with Jose Mourinho seemingly waiting in the wings to take over the Dutchman cannot afford anymore slip ups as United boss.