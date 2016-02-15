Manchester United have lost their aura, says John O'Shea

It wasn’t a happy weekend for the Manchester United supporters as the English giants failed to grab three points against struggling Sunderland. Wahbi Khazri's first-half strike and David de Gea's late own goal gave the Black Cats a vital victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Red Devils have had a disastrous run his season and this loss has added to their misery.

Now, John O'Shea, the current Sunderland captain and former Manchester United centre-back, has given his thoughts on United's recent form. The Black Cat is shocked to see how badly the club has degraded under Louis van Gaal's reign and, although he was happy to be on the winning side at the weekend, he insists that he feels for his former club.

O'Shea believes United are not the same

O'Shea believes that Manchester United's troubles don't seem to end when it comes to injuries. The robust defender feels as though the never-ending injuries have affected the momentum of the team, which has eventually meant it's become difficult for them to "retain their aura".

Louis van Gaal has been rumoured to face the sack in recent times because of the disappointing results the team has achieved in his management. His failed tactics and not-so-successful philosophy has lowered the status of the club. The might of the club has fallen ever since LvG’s 'process' has gone in vain.

The charm of the club has been consequently lost with the consistently unsatisfying results - O'Shea himself admitting that the English giants have plenty of talented players amongst their ranks, but the fullbacks performed well to isolate their effectiveness in the final third. He adds that Manchester United do not have the same number of skillful players right now as they did back in the years under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The game against the Black Cats ended in a 2-1 result, as Manchester United now stand 5th in the Premier League table. What could have been a comfortable three points ended in a disappointing result, and the morale continues to lower within the first-team at Old Trafford.