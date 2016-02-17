Clasie highlights importance of Southampton's hard-fought victory v Swansea

Jordy Clasie, Southampton's summer signing, played an integral role in helping his side pick up yet another win to surge up to sixth place in the Premier League table - just above West Ham on goal difference and just the one point behind fifth place Manchester United.

Good to head into break with win

Due to getting knocked out of the FA Cup against Crystal Palace at the start of January, Southampton will have no fixture this weekend and have a 13-day break between the Swansea victory and the visit of Guus Hiddink's Chelsea side at the end of the month.

The side are playing incredibly well at the moment and have got great momentum going, so it's undoubtedly a shame that there is no game this weekend to keep the confidence levels up, although a break in the schedule does allow the players to recharge the batteries ahead of the run-in to the end of the season.

Form improved

The summer signing gave his thoughts on the victory over Swansea, saying that he felt it was "a very important win.” The 24-year-old felt that it was important his side got the win at this stage, especially given how they've been performing recently.

"We said to each other we have to win this one, and then enjoy your days off." Clasie explained.

Not the best performance

Although the Saints weren't at their best in the match, the result was the most important thing at this stage in the season. The win lifts the side to sixth and had they have tasted defeat, they would be sitting in eighth place and everything would be much tighter than it should have been.

Clasie feels that everyone knows their role in the team adding that "everybody knew what our job was, and we had to do it well."