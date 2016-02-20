Jordan Henderson says Liverpool can put Augsburg performance right in the second-leg

Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool are capable of performing much better than they did in their Europa League last-32 first-leg 0-0 draw with FC Augsburg on Thursday night and says they must do so next week.

Jürgen Klopp's side disappointed in the first-half as Roberto Firmino wasted the best of the Reds' opportunities and though they improved after the break, they couldn't beat goalkeeper Marwin Hitz at the WWK Arena.

They were left breathing sighs of relief late on after substitute Ji Dong-Won's strike from inside the box hit the outside of the post before falling wide, leaving both teams with it all to play for at Anfield.

Henderson, speaking to Liverpoolfc.com in the aftermath of their draw, believes the squad know how they can deliver a better display next Thursday to progress to the next round.

Skipper says Liverpool need to pick it up in the return leg

The Liverpool captain admitted that the team were "a little bit disappointed" with the draw because they "didn't play as well as we could have."

He added that they "created a few chances" that they "should be scoring" and called themselves overall "a little bit disappointed" despite acknowledging they've got "another game" in which he says they can "put it right."

The midfielder spoke about Augsburg hitting the post late on and said it was "pretty even in that sense" because the home side "had a few chances" but declared: "I think we can play a lot better than that."

Henderson and his teammates couldn't come away with a first-leg advantage from Germany. (Picture: Getty Images)

He particularly pinpointed "keeping the ball a little bit better and moving it too slow at times" in the final third and said that they "need to make sure that we put that right in the next game."

The England international bemoaned that Liverpool "played too slow from the back" in the first-half and said that they "werent playing behind their line enough" and "tried a little bit more second-half."

He described how that "worked" and explained he and his teammates "had good moments" in the second period, but admitted "that's not enough" and that they "need to do it more consistently throughout the game", saying: "If we do that, then we'll win the game."

With neither side boasting an advantage ahead of the second tie on Merseyside, Henderson says that they "need to do the business at home" and believes the fans can play their part, insisting that they will "be brilliant for us once again" to help the team through.