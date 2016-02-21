Reports suggest Woodward is losing patience as Louis van Gaal clings to job

There are increasing signs that Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward is running out of patience with Louis van Gaal as his man in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' CEO has been staunch in support of his manager in recent times. But after another spineless showing in Denmark, against an FC Mitdjylland side who dominated large portions of the game versus their infinitely for illustrious opponents, Woodward is reportedly growing tired of van Gaal's managerial shortcomings.

Pressure has returned to van Gaal

After riding a tough spell of games - and having seemeingly emerged with his post in tact - a defeat to Sunderland and again in Scandinavia on Thursday evening sees van Gaal hanging by the thinnest of threads, as Jose Mourinho lurks in the shadows to take over at Old Trafford.

Louis van Gaal watches on in Denmark as his side lose again (photo:getty)

The tale is a rather transparent showing from the one portrayed in the media on Wednesday. Following further humblings however, coupled with rumours that Inter Milan are courting their former boss once more, have Woodward and the United board decided to cut their losses?

Conflicting reports remain

With regard to the potential managerial merry-go-round, conflicting reports remain. Some quarters suggest van Gaal has three games to save his job, whilst others state the Dutchman's dismissal is now inevitable.

van Gaal is repeatedly insistent that he will see out his contract in Manchester, but the decision may soon be taken out of his own hands.

Shrews waiting to compound misery in cup

As Shrewsbury Town approach in the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night, The Shrews will be bent on causing an almight upset. Defeat at New Meadow to League One opposition will surely accelerate van Gaal's potential departure, at an almost break-neck velocity.

For now at least, Manchester United's fans continue to play a guessing game with their own board.