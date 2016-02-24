David de Gea ruled out for home tie against FC Midtjylland

David de Gea has been ruled out of the second leg of Manchester United’s Europa League tie against FC Midtjylland. De Gea suffered a knee injury in the warm-up during the team’s visit to Denmark last week.

The Red Devils are set to host the Danish side tomorrow, in hopes of advancing to the round of 16 of the Europa League. United will need to overturn a 2-1 deficit in order to advance though and Sergio Romero will be the man in the net.

Set for Arsenal return, or more serious than first thought?

Given the fact that the Spaniard won’t be starting tomorrow, there could be two possibilities with de Gea.

The first is that he’s going to be out tomorrow for precautionary reasons, with their massive Premier League showdown with Arsenal coming up. The second reason could be that the knee injury is worse than it was first thought, so he’ll be out for a little longer than expected.

Originally, it was reported that the Spaniard was going to be out for “a few days” and so could potentially return against FC Midtjylland or Arsenal, so the latter possibility is still in play.

De Gea and Romero speak in training (Getty)

When asked if de Gea was available for tomorrow’s tie, manager Louis van Gaal said that he hoped that the 25-year-old could have played, but said it was certain that he would not be involved.

Injuries mounting fast for United

In United’s 3-0 win against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, three more United players left the game injured. One of the three goal-scorers, Jesse Lingard, left the game with a knock. Full back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was taken off at half time with an injury, making way for Joe Riley. Also, Will Keane, who was subbed on late, picked up an injury not too long after coming on.

These are three more injuries, adding on to Wayne Rooney, Matteo Darmian, and Marouane Fellaini, who have all suffered blows this month, along with de Gea. Adnan Januzaj is also injured, as well as cup-tied. However, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia are set to return once again.