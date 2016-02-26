Hull City 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Ten man Wednesday hold on despite dismissal

Sheffield Wednesday held the Championship leaders Hull City to a point despite controversially going down to ten men in additional time. Fernando Forestieri was controversially given a second yellow card for simulation late on in the game.

Slow start for both sides

It was a sluggish start for both promotion-chasing teams with little happening in the opening 10 minutes. Wednesday started to threaten the hosts' goal 15 minutes in. Gary Hooper was found with a long, clipped ball over the Hull defence but the linesman adjudged the striker to be offside when the ball was played, when in fact replays showed that Hooper was indeed onside.

Soon after Allan McGregor was quick to react to prevent a freak goal from occurring. A low drive from from Barry Bannan, which was going miles wide, was deflected by Curtis Davies towards his own goal, but his teammate did enough to prevent his side from going a goal down.

Hull, now dominating possession, got their first clear chance of the game just two minutes later through Robert Snodgrass. The Scotsman received the ball at the back post from a Moses Odubajo cross to have his volleyed effort brilliantly denied by Keiren Westwood.

After a monotonous 10 minute spell, Forestieri brought the crowd back to life with a swerving free-kick that McGregor did well to tip over the bar. The following in-swinging corner almost resulted in a goal for defender Michael Turner, whose courageous header looped just over the bar. As half-time approached Forestieri caused McGregor further problems with another dipping effort from 30 yards out that - to Steve Bruce's relief - bounced rapidly off of the bar.

Hull did get a chance just before half-time via a Snodgrass free-kick, however it was tamely struck and a comfortable save for Westwood.

Second half shows little improvement

Early on in the second half neither side looked to increase their offensive theat in search of a goal. In the first 15 minutes neither side had any notable chances as both goalkeepers had an yet another comfortable save each.

With just 25 minutes remaining Hull came just as close a Forestieri did in the first half. Sam Clucas played a quick one-two with Jake Livermore just on the edge of the Wednesday area and struck the ball first time just to be denied by the post.

Chuba Akpom was introduced by Bruce for the final 11 minutes, replacing Mohamed Diame in an attempt to find the winning goal. The Arsenal loanee almost found the winner just two minutes after being on. Snodgrass delivered an exciting ball from the right channel and Westwood just beat Akpom to the ball first. Failing to catch it in his first attempt, he was up quickly to magnificently prevent Hernandez from what might have been the winner.

Hernandez again came close to finding his goal with five minutes to go. A lovely passing move from Hull resulted in the forward striking from distance, but despite almost spilling the shot, it was gathered by Westwood.

Controversial decision

In the first of five additional minutes Forestieri was shown a second yellow card for simulation following a wild lunge by Michael Dawson. Replays showed that there was indeed contact made by the Hull defender, in addition to this Dawson showed a sign of acceptance of a booking when referee Tim Robinson blew his whistle, suggesting that he did believe that he made contact. However, for the second time in just one week Forestieri was booked once again for simulation, resulting in a dismissal.

Hull were unable to take advantage of their one-man advantage and had to settle for a draw against an organised Sheffield Wednesday. Burnley will have the chance to leapfrog the leaders at the top of the table at Bolton tomorrow afternoon.