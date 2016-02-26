Pardew verbally agrees new Palace deal but will not sign until safety is assured

Alan Pardew has claimed he has verbally agreed a new contract at Crystal Palace with the Eagles' chairman Steve Parish, but wants the club to confirm their Premier League status before signing the deal.

Palace are currently 13th in the league, having gone winless in nine league games. The shocking run of results has included defeats to the likes of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa, which have further increased pressure on Pardew to turn the side’s fortunes around.

Palace face quarter-final tie with Reading, can secure Premier League safety beforehand

The only recent highlight for Palace fans has been the club's successful FA Cup run. The Eagles defeated Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to set up a quarter-final tie with Championship side Reading, and Palace could confirm their Premier League safety before the tie at the Madejski stadium as they take on West Brom, Sunderland and Liverpool over the next week.

When asked in his press conference this morning about the potential of a new contract, Pardew said, “The talks have progressed to a stage where we are agreed,” however, he followed this up by saying, “I am waiting to make sure this is a Premier League club next year, which is not to do with Steve (Parish), but more to do with me.”

Pardew signed a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined the club from Newcastle United in January last year and guided the club to a club-record tenth-place finish, despite the club being in the relegation places upon his arrival, largely thanks to the mediocre management of previous boss, Neil Warnock.

Pardew replaced Neil Warnock in January, 2015 (Photo: Twitter/CPFC

Palace started superbly but have hit a poor run of form lately

Palace started this term well and were boosted by the arrival of Yohan Cabaye in the summer. However, despite finding themselves as high as fifth in December, the nine-game winless league run has seen Pardew’s side fall down the 13th on 32 points with twelve games left to confirm their safety.

Pardew will join the likes of Gary Neville, Gareth Southgate and Jose Mourinho as a contender to be Roy Hodgson’s successor should the current England boss decide to cut his ties with the National side after the European Championships in France, but Pardew’s main aim is to keep his current team in England’s top flight.

Palace can begin their turnaround when they take on former manager Tony Pulis’ West Brom on Saturday evening.