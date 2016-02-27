Toulouse 1-2 Rennes: Visitors turn season on head with dramatic comeback

A late thriller was to be had at the Stadium Municipal as Stade Rennais' two stoppage time goals allowed them to come back from a goal behind against Toulouse.

The last gasp conversions from Rolland Courbis' men has arguably changed the season, not just for Rennes, but their opponents. The win keeps Les Rouges et Noirs well in the mix for a European spot when, for a spell, it seemed lost while Toulouse are almost a certainty to be relegated.

The home side's top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder gave Toulouse a surprise lead on 78 minutes following a strong second half showing. However, one minute into an additional three saw Ousmane Dembele net the first and substitute Kamil Grosicki sealed the shock second in the final minute.

Rennes dominant but not able to find a way through

Played in front of a practically empty Stadium Municipal, and with intimidating banners in the ghost like terracing, the pressure was all on Toulouse to come through what was seen as their last chance of safety.

The response seemed to be a positive one from the off as they managed to find a way into the net with Aleksandar Pesic nodding in from close range on seven minutes. Unfortunately for TFC the linesman rightly flagged for offside against the Serbian striker.

It took until the 25th minute for Rennes to test Toulouse's young goalkeeping prospect Alban Lafont. Dembele and Benjamin Andre both forced the 17-year-old into action to parry away two promising shots into the bottom right corner.

Rennes had the lion's share of every stat including possession and shots but couldn't find a way past the French under 19 stopper.

Better half for Toulouse only to be caught late on

Toulouse were sluggish and lacking confidence throughout the first half and into the second. Change was needed to happen to spark life into what seemed a drained side. Martin Braithwaite was sent on 10 minutes from the restart and reinvigorated his teammates and the fans - who were getting on the back's of the players.

The best chance for the substitute striker fell on 72 minutes when he passed up a guilt edged opportunity from seven yards. A precise cross from the right fell into Braithwaite's path but he couldn't keep the ball under the bar his shot.

Nevertheless, Braithwaite's old strike partner in crime Ben Yedder managed to put Toulouse in front on 78 minutes. With an evident determination and drive into the box, the scorer smashed a low shot across goal to the opposite corner to score. He ran to the small band of fans gathered in the corner.

However, only two minutes later, Adrien Regattin replaced him to a chorus of boos.

As the game drew to a close, it looked like another in which Rennes dominated all the stats but not the most important one - the score. This had been addressed in the pre-match press conference by Courbis and it didn't look as if anything had changed.

There was to be the ultimate of shocks when Dembele drew the game at one apiece a minute into added time. The youngster pounced on a defensive mix up and set himself to curl the ball to the far left of the net.

Just when it was thought the late excitement was over for the evening, substitute Grosicki got the second and winning goal. A long pass out of nothing fed the Polish winger into the edge of the box and managed to cut the ball across goal, like Ben Yedder before him, to score.

The win for Rennes momentarily puts them on fourth place as they look to an important Brittany Derby against Nantes next weekend. Things don't get any easier for Toulouse as they travel to Marseille, another team with European ambitions next season.