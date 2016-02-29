Roberto Martinez: Farhad Moshiri brings an exciting future to Everton

The added investment into Everton Football Club will put new expectations on players and management of the club.

Fans will expect money to equal success and manager Roberto Martinez is confident he can handle the added pressure.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, the Spaniard said a new investor and fresh faces at the club means that there is a “new opportunity to get to those aspirations quicker.” Since his first day in charge, Martinez has been adamant of taking Everton into the Champions League, a goal that will now be a lot more realistic.

He added that himself and chairman will “embrace” any added pressure and have a “strong belief” in what they are doing.

Martinez on Farhad Moshiri

On Saturday afternoon, Everton announced via their social media accounts that ex-Arsenal shareholder Farhad Moshiri was to become a major shareholder in the club, purchasing 49.9% of the shares.

Rumours and speculation are abound regarding a new stadium and even a multi-million pound summer transfer war chest available to the manager. Everton fans are rightly excited, and so is Roberto Martinez.

He said that the investment is a "big moment in the club's history” and that it will take Everton to a “different dimension.”

Martinez added that after meeting the Iranian born businessman that he is the “perfect person” to come into Everton and that he is a “gentleman who knows the ins and out of the Premier League.”

Can Moshiri take Everton to the next level? | Image source: Forbes

Martinez on Aston Villa

Everton may be making their final trip to Villa Park in the Premier League this Tuesday. Aston Villa are struggling at the bottom of the league as the gap between them and safety increases each week.

Roberto Martinez is not taking them lightly however and insists will still have to be at their best to get three points. He said his side are “realistic” in who they are facing, a team who is “fighting for their lives and every point.”

The Blues are fighting for every point themselves as they target a late season charge for the European places in the league table.

The Everton boss said his side have 12 games left and they “want to achieve European qualification.”

Everton are aiming to get back into the Europa League. Photo: Liverpool Echo

Injuries and fitness

John Stones is once again available after a hamstring kept him out of action for a number of weeks. Stones has been on the substitutes bench for a few games now and will have to fight to regain his place.

Arouna Kone is fit again after battling illness. The Ivorian forward missed out on the Blues FA Cup win over AFC Bournemouth.

Muhammed Besic is still not fit enough to make the trip to Aston Villa as part of the travelling playing squad. Martinez did hint at him possible returning on Saturday as the Blues host West Ham United at Goodison Park.