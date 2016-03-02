Louis van Gaal thinks modest Marcus Rashford can cope with media pressure

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking at his pre-match press conference before the Watford game, insisted that Marcus Rashford has the right attitude needed to deal with his recent rise.

Give Rashford some space, pleads van Gaal

Rashford has come into the first team out of nowhere and scored four goals in two games and, since then, the media has been talking a lot about the youngster. However, van Gaal has pleaded with them to give the teenager some space.

The manager stressed how "too much attention is not always easy to deal with," though he admitted he "understand[s]" the fuss as his recent form is "remarkable."

Still, van Gaal reminded Rashford that "he has to show consistency," and the best way for him to do that if for the media to let him get on with what he is doing.

The Dutchman continued, saying, "the media have to leave him in peace and rest I think."

"When you are in front of his house and that kind of stuff, I don't think it is beneficial for a boy of 18 years old," with it it's unfair to start calling him the next superstar as he needs more games to show that he can be.

Marcus Rashford celebrating his goals against Arsenal with his teammates | Photo: Getty Images

United to offer guidance

Rashford now needs to keep his head down after a blistering start to his United career and keep wanting to improve. While he is at United, he will get all the help that he needs to cope with any of the media pressure, as van Gaal says that the club will help him through the pressure and help him settle.

"We shall guide him also in that way and also the elder players shall guide Marcus," said the manager, which is the right thing to do to make sure one of your younger players copes with such media attention.

However, van Gaal thinks Rashford is a "very modest guy," adding, "so I don't think it shall be a problem".

The games are coming thick and fast for United, with Watford coming to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, and so the chances will continue to come for Rashford to maintain his fantastic start and maybe even score yet another goal.