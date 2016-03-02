Sam Allardyce furious with Sunderland after draw

Sam Allardyce has lamented his Sunderland players after their 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace. The Black Cats needed a last gasp goal from Fabio Borini to snatch a draw at the Stadium of Light.

Lessons not learnt

Sunderland's draw means they are now on the same amount of points as Newcastle United and Norwich City and means they have not fallen behind their rivals in the battle for survival.

Despite the positives of picking up a point, Allardyce believes that his players have not from their previous mistakes. The 61-year-old blasted his player's inability to "see the game out" after they were in front for some time in the match.

Allardyce's men have not managed to keep a clean sheet since November and it is rightly becoming a major worry. Allardyce states that the problem of conceding too many goals has been the case since his arrival but Sunderland have not "put it right".

A few positives

Despite Allardyce's frustrations, points on the board at this time of the season should be the most important thing, and the manager did allude to this after his initial rant.

Sunderland now sit 17th in the table on goal difference and I'm sure many fans would not complain at being in that position come the last day of the season. Allardyce stated he "hoped" the club would be outside the relegation zone for a while but admitted it may be only be 24 hours due to Newcastle playing tonight.

Injury worries

John O'Shea was brought off the pitch with an apparent tight calf, whilst substitute Lee Cattermole suffered a nasty gash to the head and was withdrawn due to concussion.

Sunderland's boss went on to deny reports that the club have offered a contract to free agent Emmanuel Eboue, however he did feature for the reserves earlier this week.