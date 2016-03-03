Emmanuel Eboue set to join Sunderland for the rest of the season

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue is set to join Sunderland for the rest of the season on a free transfer, with Sam Allardyce confirming that he has been offered a contract in his pre-match press conference today.

Eboue has been training with the North East club on trial for the past three weeks, with him without a team since he left Galatasaray at the end of last season.

The club's coaching staff seem to be happy with the 32 year old's trial period - which included a game for the under-21s - and have since decided to offer him a contract until the end of the season.

Where could he fit in?

Sunderland aren't exactly lacking options at Eboue's preferred position of right back, with Billy Jones and Tottenham Hotspur loanee DeAndre Yedlin available to head coach Allardyce. Out-of-favour Adam Matthews is still a Sunderland player too.

With his Premier League experience though, Eboue might be able to force his way into the team with neither Yedlin or Jones over impressing consistently this season. The former Ivory Coast international could well be used further forward too, as he has in the past.

Eboue featured for the under-21s during his Sunderland trial. | Photo: Sunderland AFC

Good free agent history

Sunderland have a good track record when it comes to signing mid-season free agents in recent years. Back under Steve Bruce's tenure, they picked up former Chelsea man Bolo Zenden on such a deal and he went onto to become a cult hero on Wearside.

Also, as recent as last season, former Olympique Lyonnais right back Anthony Reveillere played out the end of the campaign and played as much a part as anyone in keeping the club in the top flight. Allardyce will be looking for a similar effect from Eboue in aiding another relegation escape.

Will he go straight into the team?

Eboue could well feature this weekend for Sunderland as they make the long trip south to face Southampton, where the team will have to face some demons after an 8-0 loss at St Mary's last season.

However, if registered by noon on Friday, they could be helped out by eight-year Gunner Eboue as they look to pull away from the bottom three.