Analysis: Who should be Arsenal's next captain?

Arsenal are a very odd team when it comes to captains.

The Gunners have had some incredible captains in the past, from Tony Adams to Pat Rice to Patrick Vieira, Arsenal have had some of the best captains in English football who brought a lot of success to North London.

However in more recent years, Arsenal have had some poor captains. Robin van Persie spent one season as captain before moving to Manchester United the following season, Mikel Arteta has spent more time on the substitutes' bench than on the field as captain, and William Gallas, well it's William Gallas.





Rumours over the past few weeks are claiming that Arteta is to be sold in the summer in order to bring in new blood to the team, which means that the captain spot will be available at Arsenal. So today, we are going to look over the potential candidates, and who would be best suited for the captaincy at Arsenal.

Per Mertesacker

We’ll start with obvious captain candidate number one, Per Mertesacker.

The German centre-back was given the vice-captaincy after Arteta was promoted to captain in 2014, and since then, Mertesacker has essentially been the Arsenal captain without actually holding the title of captain.

Arteta’s absence in the first-team has seen the former Werder Bremen defender become the man to rally the Arsenal team, and Mertesacker is likely to become the next Arsenal captain when Arteta leaves. Whether Wenger changes his mind or not will be revealed in the summer, but for now, Mertesacker is pole position to become the next Arsenal captain.

Petr Cech

Now we move into the players that the fans want to see captain Arsenal, and one of the popular names thrown around at the moment is Petr Cech.

Despite only being at Arsenal since last summer, Cech has quickly become a fan favourite at the Gunners, and the shot-stopper is a huge reason why Arsenal still have a slight chance of winning the title this season.

Cech already captains his national team, the Czech Republic, and the 33-year-old captained his former employers, Chelsea, on multiple occasions. The goalkeeper has everything you want in a captain: communication, leadership and a presence that he is the man in charge, making him one of the favourite for the captaincy.

Francis Coquelin

Admit it, you would love to see this man captain Arsenal at some stage.

Francis Coquelin is perhaps one of the greatest stories at Arsenal in modern times, forced into the first-team during an injury crisis and becoming a fan favourite after recently being tarnished by his own fans in a matter of a few games.





Coquelin also has the biggest heart out of all the players in the Arsenal team, the Frenchman is constantly putting his body on the line to win a ball, and whenever Arsenal score a goal, you can see from his celebrations how much it means to him and to the fans.

The 24-year-old also commands in the midfield, barking orders at his teammates and telling them were to be positioned. Coquelin is also a bit of a hothead, which is not a bad trait to have as a captain, just look at Roy Keane and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

Aaron Ramsey

The final candidate for this feature is Aaron Ramsey. Now before you murder me for selecting Ramsey instead of players such as Jack Wilshere or Laurent Koscielny, hear me out.

The Wales international could be a surprise choice for captain when Arteta leaves, and with a manager like Wenger, the element of surprise is always there, and Ramsey could be that surprising pick.

The 25-year-old midfielder was named captain of Wales in 2011 by the late Gary Speed, making Ramsey the youngest player to ever captain Wales at just 20-years-old, however the captain’s armband was then given to Ashley Williams by Chris Coleman in 2012.

However, Coleman did say that Ramsey will one day captain Wales again in his career, and you can see why.

Just like Coquelin, Ramsey communicates with his teammates well and being a midfielder allows him to communicate with every player in the team, something Ramsey has over Cech if he was to be named captain.

Arsenal might have had some poor captains in the past, but with a team of potential captains already at the club, Wenger will have to think wisely about who he will pick next as his new captain.